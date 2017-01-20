He’s one of the nation’s most popular cooks.

Chef Tom Kerridge has two Michelin stars, a hit restaurant and a string of best-selling books to his name.

His latest volume is Tom Kerridge’s Dopamine Diet and he will visit Birmingham Town Hall on Monday to talk about the work.

Town Hall spokeswoman Rebecca Homer said: “Tom Kerridge is introducing his latest book, Tom Kerridge Dopamine Diet. Focused on healthy food that releases the ‘happy hormone’ dopamine, these are recipes that can be shared with friends and family – and the best news is that you don’t have to count calories.

“Most people find it hard to keep to a long-term dieting regime, but the Dopamine Diet is different. In this unmissable event with one of the UK’s top chefs, Tom shares how his ground-breaking diet worked for him, and how you could use it to transform your health.

“People can join 2015’s Food Personality of the Year (Observer Food Monthly Awards) at Town Hall as he divulges tasty recipes including soy-glazed cod with garlic, chilli and ginger, sticky Moroccan spiced chicken and chocolate mousse with sesame almond biscuits.”

Kerridge has successfully shed weight after changing his own lifestyle. He got rid of 12 stones in three years and feels happier, healthier and fitter.

He said: “It’s amazing – if you watch what you eat, exercise and don’t drink you lose weight.

“I was a good party animal. Chefs have a good reputation for being up late and playing hard. I was world class at that. I decided that maybe I should look at it.

“Diets don’t work. If you go on one and then go back to what you did before it doesn’t work. It needed to be a lifestyle change.”

In Tom’s case, he switched to a low-carb regime and gave up alcohol.

“It’s a switch, not a diet. I looked at the foods I was eating and thinking about why I enjoy them. I started eating foods high in dopamine releases such as iron-rich greens, kale and proteins.”

Tom discovered cooking at Gloucestershire College and was thrilled to find something he enjoyed. “I realise how lucky I am to have found a career at a young age. I fell in love with the kitchen environment before food. It’s a bit rock and roll. We are on a stage. We don’t go out and party until everyone has finished. I liked that left-field way of life.

“There’s never a day off. I check in at each pub every day. It’s not work. It’s a way of life.

“I try to cook with honesty and integrity. I do great cooking simply.

“Gloucester is a real, honest, true working town. If you went to Gloucester and started faffing about it just wouldn’t work.

“I find this bananas, 25 years ago I was dossing about. The last 10 years of my life is like watching someone else do it. I still find it mental.

“All we try to do is get better.”

Tom’s first catering job was a stint as commis chef at Calcot Manor in Gloucestershire. He also worked for Stephen Bull and Gary Rhodes before joining Odette’s in Primrose Hill. After a spell at Monsieur Max in Hampton he moved to Norwich to take over running the Michelin starred restaurant Adlards.

He then decided it was time to find his own place taking over a run down pub in Marlow called The Hand and Flowers. Since opening The Hand and Flowers in 2005, Tom’s career path has progressed and grown with the support of his wife Beth and many members of key staff, allowing the business to grow and diversify. In 2014, the team opened The Coach, Marlow, 200 meters down the road from The Hand and Flowers.

Tickets to his Birmingham talk also include a copy of Tom’s book, which can be collected from the Foyles stand on the night, or from Foyles, Grand Central Birmingham, for up to 14 days afterwards.

By Andy Richardson