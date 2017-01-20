Am dram with Alison Norton

The confidence with which young performers attack some of the huge West End hits now available for licensing in the junior format never ceases to amaze me.

Having seen youth productions of Miss Saigon, Phantom and Les Miserables, they simply blew me away. These are hard enough shows for adults to perform but under 18 year olds? I don’t know how they do it.

With this in mind, there’s a great opportunity to catch a youth production of Les Miserables performed by The Arts Centre Telford from January 28-31 at The Place which is part of Oakengates Theatre.

Fifteen year old Jacob Kholi from Wolverhampton plays one of the leading roles, the policeman Javert. I asked him about his role: “Being able to play the role of Javert is incredible and it’s definitely a favourite of mine, simply due to the complexity of the character,” said Jacob.

For tickets priced at £13.50 each, visit www.theplacetelford.com or call 01952 383382.

A new year in am dram land means new members, new shows, new ideas, even new venues, so here’s some news to get us underway.

After fifty happy years at Brierley Hill Civic Hall, Cradley Heath Amateur Operatic Society is moving venue in 2017 to Stourbridge Town Hall. The group is also looking to attract new members for their November production of Dolly Parton’s musical comedy, 9 to 5.

For more information call 01384 293913 or visit www.chaosoperatics.co.uk

Erdington Operatic Society is also hoping to recruit new members for their next production, The Mikado by Gilbert and Sullivan, which is probably the duos best loved piece of all.

The group meets each Wednesday evening at Blackwood Road Methodist Church in Streetly, so if you fancy joining, call 0121 355 2542.

CLOC MTC is looking for a new director for their 80th anniversary production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s romantic tragedy, Carousel. The show will take place in October 2017 at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, with rehearsals starting in March.

Interested? If so, visit the group’s Facebook page or visit www.CLOC.org.uk

CLOC is also presenting their annual pantomime, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood, at the same venue from February 7-11.

For tickets visit www.cloc.org.uk

On January 29 at 2pm, there is an open audition for boys and girls to appear in The Crescent Theatre’s production of Lionel Bart’s Oliver! which will run from May 23-June 3, including evening performances and a Saturday matinee show as well.

Visit www.facebook.com/CrescentTheatre and to register your interest, email secretary@crescent-theatre.co.uk

Birmingham and Midland Operatic Society is looking to cast a specific character in their next production; the exceptional My Fair Lady, which they will perform at the Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre in June.

The role of Mrs Eynsford-Hill is described as “A lady of the upper-middle class who is in a rather impoverished condition but is still clinging to her gentility.” It’s a dream!

Are you a talented character actress who could fit the bill? If so, visit www.bmosmusicals.org.uk or contact Claire Hemming on Facebook.

For anyone who loves to sing, whether it’s in the shower or on stage, Anthem Voices, two fantastic choirs based at Wednesfield High School are recruiting new members for their spring term.

The first choir is for 11-18 year olds from 6.30pm – 7.30pm each Thursday evening and the adult choir, for anyone 18 years and over meets on the same night, but at 7.30pm – 9pm.

For more information, call Elise on 07849255226 or visit www.facebook.com/anthemvoicesgroup

Finally this week, I could not resist mentioning a pantomime. Sutton Coldfield Dramatic Society is presenting Sleeping Beauty from January 26-28 at Sutton Coldfield United Reformed Church.

For tickets visit www.scurcdrama.co.uk or call 07572 989 778.

Well, that’s all for this week. Please send me details of your productions, together with some good quality photographs, call me on 01902 319662 or follow me on Twitter @AlisonNorton

Break a leg!