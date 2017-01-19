The Fizzogs set to perform in New York

Start spreading the news – the Dancing Grannies have decided to have a rest from the Edinburgh Fringe this year and pop over to the Big Apple.

The Grannies, also known as Black Country comedy act the Fizzogs, will jet across the pond in the summer to strut their stuff on the streets of New York city.

The move follows numerous requests from American fans who are among more than 300 million people who have viewed the Grannies’ dance routines on social media.

Now the Fizzogs are looking for sponsorship to help fund the trip.

Member Deb Nicholls said: “The plan is to take America by storm.

“We aim to flashmob in New York this summer as the Americans keep asking when we are coming over.

“It’ll cost an arm and a leg to get there so we are looking for sponsorship.” The Fizzogs have already been booked to perform at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

l They can be emailed at info@thefizzogs.com.