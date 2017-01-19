Success for Oswestry tourist guide

In the days of the internet and social media a tourism association has bucked the trend by printing more brochures than ever before.

The Oswestry Borderland Tourism Association was delighted by the response to its 2016 publication, which was so popular there were soon empty spaces on tourist information stands and shelves across the UK.

It has ensured hundreds more copies have been printed this year to keep up with demand.

The brochure, Oswestry: Where Shropshire Meets Wales, was launched at a special evening reception by Oswestry Borderland, a group of tourism providers in the area.

It gives visitors and local people alike a taste of what to see, do and where to stay.

This year’s front page pictures Oswestry Hillfort which, the association says, is a perfect example of what the area has to offer.

Spokeswoman, Lee Lucks, said: “What makes Oswestry and the Borderlands such a special place to visit? Well, take a spectacular, dramatic and mysterious, 3,000-year-old hill fort, scatter a few castles around and sprinkle in canals, meres and mosses.

“Add the World Heritage Site of Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and you will begin to get that distinctive border feeling.”

“Oswestry itself is a thriving border market town that has a lively cafe culture and the bustling markets combine with an eclectic mix of small shops to entice visitors from miles around.”

The brochure also showcases the wealth of festivals that are held in the area each year.