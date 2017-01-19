Quatt's Cider House branching out into bottling

It’s famed for being one of the few pubs to specialise in cider rather than beer.

And now the Cider House at Quatt is branching out by setting up a bottling plant to retail one of its most popular lines.

The pub, tucked away off the A442, has been selling its Special Cider for four decades, and people have travelled from as far afield as America and Canada to sample it.

Now a new business, called the Special Cider Company, has been set up to capitalise on the popularity of the drink.

Brian and Katherine Jervis been at the helm of the pun for 40 years, and now the Special Cider Company will be run by their children Julia Jackson and Peter Jervis and their partners Mark and Tracey.

Mrs Jackson said: “Cider House Special is a clear, semi-sparkling, sweet premium cider and until now has only been sold on draught at the pub.

“It’s got a very big following. People travel from far away to come and get it and it’s proved very popular at events all over the country on our mobile bar company.

“It’s available at the Hundred House at Norton, the Vine in Low Town and the White Lion in High Town. Although not brewed on site, it will continue to be made and bottled by Westons just for us.”