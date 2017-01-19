Café and shop planned near Shropshire nature reserve

A new café and shop could be created near to a Shropshire nature reserve, it has emerged.

Plans have been revealed to create the new facilities near to Fenn’s Whixall and Bettisfield National Nature Reserve.

The scheme, which would involve creating the shop and cafe at Holly House Farm, Fenns Lane, Whixall, near Whitchurch, could create about four part-time jobs.

The proposal has been put forward by the Huxley family which has been farming on the site for 50 years and is looking to diversify.

The proposed building will include a cafe, toilet facilities and a convenience/farm shop selling basic daily items and local produce to include ice cream produced on the farm.

Documents submitted in support of the project state: “The proposed development has the potential to support the local community by providing a convenience store and cafe.

“This will benefit both local residents and visitors to the area and will ensure the continued business of valued local services and facilities.

“Holly Farm is a smallholding in current farming terms therefore Mr Huxley is diversifying to ensure the property as a whole is financially viable.

“A planning application has previously been approved at the farm for two holiday lets which are currently under construction.

“As tourism has been identified as of major importance within national and local planning policy, this application seeks to identify the need for the project providing a local amenity and tourist facility.

“Various buildings have been approved directly related to tourism and have been very successful in the locality. These include Dearnford Lake and the moat shed at Northwood. There is an obvious need for such establishments due their success and expansion plans for the future.

“There is no shop in Whixall or the surrounding small settlements so this will be of great benefit to both the local community and passing canal boats.

“Tourism from the canal system has grown dramatically over the last few years, the amount of holiday barges using the Shropshire Union Canal is a significant factor for trade, together with visitors walking and cycling through the adjacent National Nature Reserve.”

Shropshire Council hopes to make a final decision about the development by March 13. People can comment on the proposal as part of consultation by visiting the council website.