Shropshire student hoping for singing career after success on The Voice

Shropshire student Zoe Hedge is aiming to make a living out of singing after wowing the judges on TV talent show The Voice UK.

The 21-year-old, from Bishop’s Castle, is one half of Capital B, which made it through the first round of the ITV competition on Saturday.

Joined on stage by Ebony Wilson, 20, the pair performed Lauryn Hill and Tanya Blount’s version of Gospel hymn His Eye is on the Sparrow, and have chosen Sir Tom Jones as their mentor.

See the pair audition on The Voice here:

“The reaction has all been really positive,” said Zoe, who met Capital B partner Ebony on their first day as students at Birmingham School of Acting, part of Birmingham City University.

“I applied for us both and didn’t think much would come of it. We became friends through singing and this has just brought us even closer.”

Zoe comes from a musical family and has already been part of vocal groups and theatre companies, as well as taking part in various amateur performances. “I have always been into performing, getting involved with youth theatres and things like that,” she said.

“I used to sing in the church in Bishop’s Castle and I have been into singing all my life, I just haven’t pursued it before now.”

Capital B impressed both Sir Tom and Gavin Rossdale, who turned their chairs for the duo.

On choosing to work with 76-year-old Jones for the upcoming battle round, where they will be pitted against other contestants in Sir Tom’s category, Zoe said: “We went with Tom because he is such a legend.

“We are both super nice but when it comes to a competition, we want to win like anybody else.”