Row over new Oswestry tourist centre and toilets

Money from a multi–million pound development windfall will be used for a new tourist information centre and toilets.

Oswestry Town Council voted on Monday to build the new block on its Central Car Park, using £450,000 from a £4 million fund, gained from a deal that will see a supermarket built on the edge of the town.

One councillor spoke against the plans, saying the money would be better spent revitalising one of Oswestry’s shopping streets. The council will create a new visitor facility on the car park to benefit those who use its shops, cafes and businesses.

It received £4 million from the redevelopment of the old Smithfield Cattle Market in Shrewsbury Road, to the south of the town centre. Developers were given planning permission for a retail and cinema complex on the land.

When the cinema operator pulled out of the deal, food retailer Morrison’s mothballed the plans. The land is now lying empty, although the retail company said it still wants to open a new supermarket on the site.

The council also approved a further £100,000 of the windfall for repairs to the visitor and exhibition centre in the grounds of the parish church.

At the council’s budget setting meeting Councillor Duncan Kerr said: “For over three years the council has dithered on how to use the millions of pounds it has received from the Smithfield. The Green Party has conducted surveys and people in the town say their priorities are to tackle the empty shops in Cross Street, protect our health services and make the town centre more attractive.

“With our health service stretched to breaking point, and Shropshire Council threatening to cut services like parks and leisure centres, the last thing Oswestry needs is for its town council to fritter away public money on replacing perfectly functional toilets.”

Town clerk David Preston said the council is committed to ensuring that the windfall funding should be used for the widest benefit of the town.

“Priorities set by the council include converting all the street lights to LED, the provision of new public conveniences and a tourist information centre on the Central Car Park and a new garden of remembrance at the cemetery,” he said.

He stressed that the council would receive revenue income annually for site rent.

Councillor Kerr voted against the budget which will see its precept rise by two per cent.

The rise means that Band D tax payers would see their yearly precept increased from £69.92 to £71.32.

“This means that Band D payers would pay £1.37 a week for all the services that the town council provides,” Mr Preston said.