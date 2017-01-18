Rifles band to lead Shrewsbury concert in aid of museum

The Band and Bugles of The Rifles, the county regiment of Shropshire, are returning to Shrewsbury just four months after gaining the freedom of the town.

This time, the military musicians will be taking the lead in a charitable concert at Theatre Severn hosted by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Shropshire, Sir Algernon Heber-Percy, in aid of the Shropshire Regimental Museum.

The museum is set to lose its Ministry of Defence annual grant of £32,000 with effect from April 2017, and although Shropshire Council will continue to support the museum, there will be an annual shortfall which will have to be made up by public donations.

The Shropshire Regimental Museum, which is based in Shrewsbury Castle, houses the collections of the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry, the Shropshire Yeomanry and the Shropshire Royal Horse Artillery and also has displays on the history of the Lord Lieutenancy of Shropshire.

The chairman of the museum trustees, Lieutenant Colonel Nick Jenkins, said he hoped the people of Shropshire, many of whom have a family link with the regiments represented, would get behind the campaign to support the museum.

“We welcome the continued backing of the council, but if we are to keep developing the museum as an interesting attraction for both local people and tourists, we need to make up as much of the lost Ministry of Defence grant as we can,” he added.

The concert, on February 1 at 7.30pm in the main auditorium at Theatre Severn, will feature not only the Band and Bugles of The Rifles but also the highly talented young mezzo soprano Iona Fisher, the Halfway House Male Voice Choir, the Cosford Military Wives Choir and the Buglers’ Association of the Light Division and Rifles.

Tickets, priced at £15 and £12, are available for advance booking through theatresevern.co.uk, or from the box office.

Anybody unable to attend who wishes to make a donation can do so by cheque to Keep Our Shropshire History Alive, c/o The Rifles Office, Copthorne Barracks, Shrewsbury SY3 8LZ.