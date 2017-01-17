Space panto set to be 'out of this world'

An amateur dramatics group is promising an “out of this world” experience for their forthcoming production.

Space Ward – The Panto Fights back, which is the Buildwas Players’ seventh production, opens on February 9 and will continue on February 10 and 11.

Nigel Bowen, the group’s producer, said they have been busy rehearsing since September and are looking forward to opening night.

He said: “It is a panto that is out of this world. It is still a traditional panto story but it has a sci–fi theme, and for people who are into sci–fi they will love this, it has got robots, aliens, rocket ships, and of course Garth Varder!” Mr Bowen said the plot is simple – Buildwas Players are the only ones who can save pantomime players for the Earth.

He said: “It is simple ‘Garth Varder’ and his ‘Windtroopers’ are invading Earth and they want to kidnap all the panto performers and hold them to ransom. Only the Buildwas Players can stop them.”

The profits from the show will go to charity, with this year’s beneficiary being Telford Guide Dogs for the Blind.

People attending are also encouraged to attend in sci–fi fancy dress, with the chance of winning a prize for their efforts.

Mr Bowen said: “We are asking children and adults to come dressed as their favourite sci–fi character. It is not compulsory but there will be prizes for the best efforts.”

The shows take place at Buildwas Village Hall at 7.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 9, 10 and 11. There will also be a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets, which cost £6 for adults and £3 for children aged 16 or under, are available from Mr Bowen on 01952 432497 or 07870 883238.