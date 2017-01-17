Shrewsbury Folk Festival: More headline acts announed

More headline acts have been announced for this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

It’s been 14 years since the three singer-songwriters that make up Faith, Folk & Anarchy performed together. Martyn Joseph, festival patron Steve Knightley and Tom Robinson have agreed to reunite for an exclusive one-off appearance to close the festival on Bank Holiday Monday.

Festival spokeswoman Jo Cunningham said: “All three have played at Shrewsbury before with Tom making his debut last year.

“It wouldn’t be Shrewsbury without a performance from Steve, either solo or with Show of Hands, and when Martyn last came to SFF in 2011, he described it as one of his most memorable gigs ever.

“It promises to be a complete one-off that only Shrewsbury festival-goers will get the chance to experience this summer.”

The group, which toured and recorded an album in 2002, haven’t performed together since a reunion show in 2004.

Other new headliners that have been confirmed include Squeeze co-founder Chris Difford, Irish music award-winning band Cara and Jamie Smith’s Mabon.

Bands already announced include Oysterband, Andy Fairweather Low and the Low Riders, National Youth Folk Ensemble, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys, Le Vent Du Nord and Skipinnish.

The event will also host the year’s only festival appearance of Peter Bellamy’s ground-breaking folk opera The Transports featuring The Young’uns, Faustus, Nancy Kerr, Matthew Crampton, Greg Russell and Rachael McShane.

This year’s festival runs from August 25 to 28 at the West Mid Showground in Berwick Road, Shrewsbury.

Ticket sales for the festival are already surging ahead of last year’s figures.