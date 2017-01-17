Oswestry tourist office is step closer to reopening

Plans to reopen a closed tourist information centre are moving forward, with at least one business pledging to offer a helping hand.

The centre originally opened at Mile End, on the outskirts of Oswestry, when the A5/A483 bypass was built 30 years ago.

It closed last July after Shropshire Council said visitor numbers had plummeted, despite having previously won awards for being the best in the Midlands and Wales.

Earlier this month, Clive Knowles, owner of the nearby British Ironwork Centre, announced plans to reopen the centre, under the umbrella of a Shropshire Tourism Volunteer Group.

Today Oswestry-based firm Hollis Office Solutions has come forward to offer its help.

Mr Knowles said: “Business support is building as today Hollis Office Solutions in Oswestry has stepped forward to offer a shoulder to the tourism wheel.

“General manager Mark Bamford has been increasingly generous and offered stationery, printers and the high probability of telephone and technical support.

“We now need more Oswestry businesses to step forward and help our town.”

Following a meeting with Shropshire Council, Mr Knowles said he is hoping to take over the building and reopen it, operated by the newly formed tourist volunteer group.

He said: “We are hoping that we will be given the building rent-free for the first year, with the group covering running costs from souvenir sales.

“No one else has expressed any interest in the building and, if it is left empty and unused it will add to the poor image at the gateway to Oswestry, further detracting from what the town has to offer.”

Local artists will also be invited to display their products at the centre.

Mr Knowles said the aim is for the centre to be open again by spring, once it’s been refitted and redecorated.

As part of the plans it is hoped that North Shropshire College and Marches School students will be able to benefit from work experience at the centre as some tourism students currently do at the British Ironwork Centre.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury’s information centre and museum has closed temporarily for “essential building work”.

The closure of Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery started yesterday and will run until January 23.

Staff will be on site to answer online and telephone enquiries, but the galleries and information centre are closed.

The museum and art gallery’s cafe’s tenants, stop. Café, will also be closed for one week for essential works, although it is hoped that the cafe will be able to reopen on Saturday. Tenants Balfours Estate Agents and Property Professionals are not affected by the works.