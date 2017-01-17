Chinese New Year event in Newport

It is not often dragons are seen in the area – but with plans for a town’s Chinese New Year celebrations gearing up the sight is about to become more common.

Students at Harper Adams University have been practising traditional Chinese dance to take part in Newport’s celebrations on Saturday.

Lucy Luk, who is spearheading plans for the Chinese New Year event, said she was really happy with how enthusiastic all the pupils had been.

“I thought it would just be the Chinese students but I was pleasantly surprised to see how many English students came forward,” she said.

“A lot have been to China on a school exchange so it has been in their interests to continue their relationship with the country after coming home.” Although the dragon is symbol of China most people are familiar with, it is the lion that is more important to the nation.

And two students from Harper Adams have been working hard to make sure the celebrations looks genuine.

Lucy said: “Every occasion has lion dancing. It could look a little bit pantomime horse, because it’s a full time job in China – people get paid to do it and train daily.

"It’s a beautiful art form and I’m thrilled to see how respectful the Harper Adams students have been.

“There are two girls who have been amazing. They’ve really surprised us.”

More than 50 stalls will have an Oriental theme to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rooster. Around 3,000 are expected to turn up.