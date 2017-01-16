Top 10 brewhouses in the Midlands and Shropshire

What could be better than enjoying a beer right from the source?

Take a look at where you can taste the treats on-site from brewers all across the West Midlands and Shropshire.

Three Tuns - Bishops Castle

The Three Tuns Inn and Brewery is perhaps one of the oldest working breweries in the country, established in 1642.

In 2003, the brewery and pub were split and both underwent further development and improvement - and the two now work side-by-side.

Serving a wide range of beers and ales, as well as a food menu, this is an ideal location to visit for a truly traditional experience.

Sacre Brew - Wolverhampton

Sacre Brew is a small, artisanal microbrewery in Wolverhampton specialising in American, Belgian and German styles of beer - both traditional and experimental.

The bar also serves authentic-tasting exotic beer, but not British style ale.

Beacon Hotel - Sedgley

Home of the Sarah Hughes Brewery, the Beacon Hotel is a restored Victorian tap house that has barely changed in 150 years.

The Bilston Street pub was named the Campaign for Real Ale's Dudley and South Staffordshire Branch Pub of the Year in 2015 - for the seventh time.

Green Duck Beer Company - Stourbridge

Cleverly named after the collective noun for ducks the Green Duck Beer Company's Badelynge Bar is clearly marked by a green door.

Open on Fridays 4-10pm and Saturdays 1-7pm you pay £10 for four pints of their beer. It can also be hired for private venues.

Fixed Wheel Brewery - Blackheath

This brewery is run by a family of cycle enthusiasts evidenced by their bike-inspired names such as the Single Speed Mandarina Bavaria and the No Brakes IPA.

Sadler's Ales - Lye

The brewery's on-site bar offers visitors the chance to try their full range of beers alongside a menu of freshly prepared street food.

Joule's - Market Drayton

The Joule's Red Lion Brewery Tap - near to their brewery in Market Drayton - offers a range of their products with a menu of classic pub food.

Ludlow Brewing Company - Ludlow

The taps dispensing Ludlow Brewing Company's nectar is in the same restored Victorian railway shed where it is brewed. Visitors can even look at the mash tun as the beer is being poured.

The informal bar is open to day-time visitors throughout the week, offering the brewery's full range, and is also available for hire.

Craddock's Brewery - Stourbridge

The Craddock's Brewery is visible from the beer garden of their on-site pub The Duke William. They promise you won't be met by TVs blaring or jukeboxes ringing around the venue.

You can expect the hustle and bustle of stragers conversing and maybe some musicians strumming away in the corner. Customers can enjoy something from their range of real ales, malt whiskies and European beers.

Wrekin Brewing Company - Wellington

Previously known as the Ironbridge Brewery when they moved back to their previous home on Market Street they resurrected the old name. Market Street was home to the Wrekin Brewing Company until it was closed in the 60s and they moved to Ironbridge.

The Wrekin Brewing Company moved their brewery to behind their bar, The Pheasant, Market Street, in May 2014.

