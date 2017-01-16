Shropshire and Midland duo impress Sir Tom Jones on The Voice

A Shropshire singer has made it through to the next round of hit TV talent show The Voice.

Zoe Hedge, 21, from Bishop’s Castle in Shropshire, is one half of Capital B which made it through the first round of the competition on Saturday night.

See the pair on The Voice here:

Zoe and her Capital B partner Ebony Wilson, 20, from Smethwick, have chosen iconic Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones as their mentor in the competition as they look to progress through the later rounds.

The competition could see the pair come up against Brownhills’s Jason Jones who chose to be on team will.i.am after wowing the judges last week.

Performing Lauryn Hill and Tanya Blount’s version of Gospel hymn ‘His Eye Is on the Sparrow’ at the blind auditions, Capital B impressed both Sir Tom and Gavin Rossdale who turned their chairs for the duo. But after much deliberation the pair chose Sir Tom.

They will now work with the 76-year-old singer to prepare for the battle rounds.

Ebony, who used to be part of the Birmingham-based World Music Youth Choirs and the Handsowrth female a capella group Black Voices, said: “We are so excited to be part of The Voice UK this year.”