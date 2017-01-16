Genie-us Aladdin production warms up to take centre stage in Telford

Audiences will be taken on a magic carpet ride as a theatre gears up to launch its pantomime later this month.

The curtain will rise for performances of Aladdin at The Belfrey Theatre, in Wellington, Telford.

Shows will run at the venue in Prince’s Street from January 27 to February 5.

Producers say the show will be packed with sensational singing and dancing, laugh-out-loud comedy and an Aladdin’s cave of lavish sets and costumes.

Sarah Newall-Lecrivain, who wrote the panto and is also directing it, said: “We started rehearsals at the end of September. We’ve got the entirety of the youth theatre taking part as well as a large adult cast.

“There will be fun, jokes, there’s a mystery, love and romance and of course a genie.

“We have also put a different twist on the villain, Abanazar.

“Everybody is looking forward to performing.

“Lots of people have heard about it around town. Tickets are selling well but there’s some still available from the box office.

“It’s been great fun putting it all together and we know audiences will enjoy it as much as we are. Oh yes they will.”

There will be shows at 7pm on January 27 and 28, and at 2pm on January 28 and 29.

Performances on February 3 and 4 will start at 7.30pm, and on February 4 and 5 there will be a show at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 full price, or £6 for concessions.

Book online at belfreytheatretickets.ticketsource.co.uk or call 01952 222277.