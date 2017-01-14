Strictly Come Dancing Live: Daisy Lowe talks ahead of Birmingham show

Heads turn when Daisy Lowe walks into the room. She’s dressed down, in something simple and black, but the queen of the catwalk is as stunning in person as she was during her successful run on Strictly.

Refreshed after a Caribbean holiday, Daisy is glowing as she gets ready to head out on tour.

“It was an incredible series. Everyone was so good.

“After it had finished, I went on a cruise with my grandma. There were only three stops. It was just really lovely to have time with her. We played cards and did bingo.”

Daisy’s Strictly experience has changed her life.

“I just opened and closed a show for Men’s Fashion Week, in London, and it was so interesting to walk down a catwalk after doing Strictly. I was ‘yeah, I can walk down a catwalk after what I’ve done. I was alright, I can strut’. It was completely different to anything I’d done before.

“It took me until my last dance, the salsa, to realise that you have to be confident. You have to be confident and just do it, otherwise it’s not as good as it could be.”

Appearances can be deceptive and Daisy laughs at the suggestion that she’s confident. “Nah. Not at all. I’m so clumsy.

“I was so out of my comfort zone. I think the first week, I was really lucky that I got to perform that waltz as a tribute to my grandfather. I was thinking about him, so that took the pressure off. But every other week, I was ‘oh God, oh God’. I was terrified. That’s what’s great about the live tour because we can just completely go and enjoy it. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

There will be five group dances during Strictly Live. “I’m not quite there yet, but I will be by the time we open.

“There’s not time for anything. You have to be completely tunnel-visioned. You have this amazing thing to focus on and you give it your everything. I just felt so lucky because I loved it.”

“You know, what a gift, what a joy, what a treasure. Strictly has been brilliant. As soon as Strictly was over, I was so heartbroken that I just started going and doing dance lessons. It’s streetdance, rather than Latin, but I have to do it. I have to keep it going. I just love to dance. I can’t imagine life without it.”

Daisy’s been to Birmingham plenty of times, during the Clothes Show.

“I’ll have such a laugh," she added.

By Andy Richardson