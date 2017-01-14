Great British Bake-Off's Nadiya Hussain to share her recipe for success at Birmingham event

One of the nation’s favourite bakers will share her recipe for success when she lines up at Birmingham’s Town Hall on Monday.

Nadiya Hussain won the Great British Bake-Off in 2015 and captured the nation’s hearts. She has baked the Queen’s birthday cake, published a cookbook and a children’s book, fronted a BBC One documentary.

"I sleep when I can; I eat if it’s there. But I love it.

"I am cooking, I’m baking, I’m writing. And I have the luxury of being able to go home to a beautiful family.

"My novel is about a family of Bangladeshi origin living in a quiet English village. There are certain characteristics I’ll take from my family.”