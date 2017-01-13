X Factor's Chico teams up with Telford fitness trainer Elishah Crutchley

A fitness fanatic has turned her passion into a successful business venture which has taken her on a star-studded journey across the UK.

Elishah Crutchley of Telford is working alongside former X Factor star Chico Slimani and travelling all over the country as a fitness trainer and presenter.

The 23 year old has also opened her own studio, The Workout, in New Street, Wellington.

In addition to running her studio, Ms Crutchley also travels the UK as a fitness presenter for Clubbercise, and as a fitness presenter and Blockfit trainer alongside Chico.

She said: “I’m involved in representing his brand and filming the choreography that gets sent out to instructors to use in their classes, as well as delivering training to instructors and presenting at big events.”

The former Charlton School student said it was all thanks to her time at Telford College of Arts and Technology, which helped her on to a gym and personal trainer course.

She praised the college and encouraged people to follow in her footsteps by signing up to the latest part-time level two fitness instructor course at TCAT, starting on January 20.

Chico also visited Wellington to officially open Ms Crutchley’s studio.