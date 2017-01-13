Telford's Little Theatre to perform Cinderella

The race will be on to find the owner of a famous glass slipper when a new pantomime is launched later this month.

The Little Theatre, in Donnington, Telford, is staging its production of Cinderella.

The story follows the traditional tale with the ugly step-sisters’ mistreatment of Cinderella in the mansion kitchen, the faithful Buttons who is in love with her and Cinderella’s magical transformation as she meets her prince.

Rehearsals started in October and last-minute preparations are now being made to ensure the show is a success.

Director Maggie Stanworth said: “It’s got all the elements of the traditional story, including a panto horse.

“It’s quite a modern panto. It has been written by Ben Crocker.

“It’s got a fun and experienced cast. They add their own twists and personalities.”

Ms Stanworth added: “It’s almost sold out for many of the performances.”

The show will be staged on January 21, 22 and 28. Matinee performances are at 2.30pm and there will be an additional performance on January 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £6, or £22 for a family ticket.

To book call the box office on 01952 407959.