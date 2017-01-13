Lake Garda, Italy - travel review

Wonderful wine, stunning scenery, fantastic food.

When it comes to ticking all the boxes, Lake Garda has it all, as a recent trip to the Italian beauty spot proved.

Just a two-hour flight with Monarch from Manchester Airport to Verona and before you know it you can be settled into a lakeside bar, glass of red wine in hand, while the sun sets in the distance.

My base for my stay was the Hotel Corte Valier in Lazise, which boasts beautiful views of the lake. It was the perfect spot to explore the region and had everything needed to make my stay comfortable.

For those that want to relax, there’s a beautiful spa area with an indoor pool, while in warmer weather you can chill out on a lounger at the outdoor pool.

For those feeling more energetic there’s also a gym, and the hotel’s position right on the lake also makes it the perfect spot to go for a run or a cycle.

On my visit I rented a bike from the hotel – just four Euros for five hours.

We cycled up to Bardolino, enjoyed a gelato and window-shopped the Italian fashions, before a leisurely ride back and a pit-stop on one of the lakeside ‘beaches’, a walk on the sand and a paddle in the waters.

After working up an appetite you can fuel up in the hotel restaurant.

But first you must enjoy a a pre-dinner drink in the bar. Pop out on to the outdoor terrace to sit under the beautiful ivy-laden terrace roof and sip on a glass of Prosecco, while the delightful bar staff bring out nibbles such as Parmesan cheese and Parma ham to nibble on.

Meanwhile, down in the restaurant, the food is simply stunning.

From the wafer-thin Parma ham, to the creamiest risotto, together with a plentiful buffet of cold meats, cheeses, fish and salad, there’s something to suit all appetites and the quality of the food is excellent.

Outside the resort there’s endless sights to see in the region.

Head to Peschiera del Garda and hop on board a boat to take a trip taking in the 16th century city walls which enclose the old town, a spectacular sight to behold, while nearby Borghetto is beautiful.

For foodies like me, the food and wine in the region is undoubtedly one of the huge attractions when it comes to visiting.

The highlight of my trip was a visit to the Zeni winery and the Museo del Vino.

In my opinion, a trip to see the family business, located in Bardolino, is a must.

Take in the museum and see the history of the winery and its vineyards and absorb the passion of the owners, before sampling the wines in the shop and picking up a bottle of the incredible Amerone to take home.

Meanwhile, The Olive Oil Museum is also well worth a visit.

Foodies will be fascinated by the history of the production of olive oil, from the earliest methods to the modern day, with early production equipment on display. A trip to the shop afterwards is also a treat, with shelf after shelf of goodies on offer, from oils and vinegars, to jarred treats such as sun-dried tomatoes and chutneys, which make perfect gifts or simply a treat for you to take home.

Another great spot for a bite to eat is the Enjoy Garda Hotel in Peschiera del Garda, while the Restaurant Bellavista in San Zeno di Montagna has a charming rustic feel and with its mountain locations, superb views over the region.

A few days in Lake Garda is enough to fall in love with the region and once you leave, you’ll be longing to return.