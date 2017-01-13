Comic Gary Delaney at Birmingham's Glee Club

Popular comic Gary Delaney will return to Birmingham to headline the city’s Glee Club on Sunday.

His There’s Something About Gary tour has been extended by popular demand (for a fourth time) and the Solihull-born, punchline-telling husband of Sarah Millican will take the stage.

Writing a new show is an intimidating experience, he says: “It’s scary, exciting, exhilarating and who needs sleep anyway?

“It’s like sending your new baby off to school and not knowing if he’ll come home with a Nobel prize or Chinese burns and a dunce’s cap. It’s weird knowing everyone’s going to judge your performance, it’s like being on the X Factor, or having sex with someone for the first time.”

Delaney (pictured) says comedy is about dedication, rather than raw talent. The thing that has surprised him most throughout his career is how good people can get if they work hard. “Comedy taught me that ability and focus matter far more than talent. Everyone’s got talent. Who cares about talent? It’s not rare or special. The ability to work hard is much more valuable.”

The Glee Club will also welcome Tom Deacon and Andrew Ryan, who line up at the venue tonight and tomorrow. Deacon is one of the hottest young comedians and presenters on the circuit. He has been performing live stand-up for the last six years – with three Edinburgh solo shows under his belt.

Andrew Ryan hails from Cork in Ireland. He started to perform stand up in May 2008. He is now progressing up the comedy ladder and regularly performs all over the UK.

He has won numerous competitions including Hilarity Bites New Act of the Year 2009 and the Make the Lion Laff awards.

He says that, like most people, there have been moments when he wished a hole had opened up in the ground and swallowed him up.

“The worst was when I argued with a bloke on a plane who I felt was sitting in my seat. I actually looked at the wrong boarding card.”