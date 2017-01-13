Comedy Central's Impractical Jokers talk ahead of Birmingham show

Four maniacs will challenge each other to the most outrageous pranks imaginable when Impractical Jokers reaches Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena tonight.

The stars of Comedy Central will hit the big stage for their Santiago Sent Us tour.

The show features Sal Volcano, Joe Gatto, Brian ‘Q’ Quinn and James ‘Murr’ Murray and they made their British debut last year. The shows sold out in seconds.

Joe recalls: “Well, we knew through social media how the show was doing here because we would see tweets of old episodes and people would be like ‘oh my god, I can’t believe you did that’. And we would be like ‘oh, what is showing over there?’ It was a nice trip down memory lane. We got a really good fan base really quick, so we’re happy with it.”

Sal adds: “We said this earlier, we didn’t know if the show would translate, exactly. There’s a lot of universal things that happen in the show. But I think it’s safe to say that British comedy and television has a different sensibility, possibly, than American.

See a clip of Impractical Jokers here:

“So to be this popular here has shocked me. We couldn’t believe how fast it sold out.”

When the quartet come up with sketches for their show, they work with their production team to make sure they translate to the stage or screen.

Brian explains: “We’re very lucky in that we have a production team that’s been with us since almost the beginning that are so good at their job we don’t ever have to worry about anything like that. They handle it. I never think about it.”

Sal says: “You start to learn when you’re writing. Like, if you were writing a movie and just had a million explosion scenes, you dial it back a little.

“There’s certain things we’ll know right away. If we want to film in a nightclub, we know music’s going to be an issue, because we have to have the rights to it, and then it can’t be really loud because we have to talk over it. So stuff like that we kind of have built into us.

“But our crew definitely finds a way if we really want something to happen.”

New technology has changed the way they film TV scenes. Joe adds: “I will say that the Go Pro has changed things, now that they’re HD and we’re able to air it. It’s really enhanced our show. If you look at the angles we’re able to get now.

“On set, our director [and various other roles] Dave Scarborough has a bag of Go Pros. At the end, those’ll be the last cameras we’ll put up and we’ll talk about where we could get them. But you get some really good, interesting angles with the Go Pros.”

The comics are known for overstepping social boundaries and pushing back the limits of what is possible. It’s sometimes difficult for them to switch off and step back into normal life.

Joe says: “Life is totally different. We don’t know many boundaries any more. And we’ve all learned the lesson that people don’t act the way people think people will. They’re much more along-for-the-ride and friendlier than we thought.

“A lot of times on paper, it looks like ‘oh, this’ll get us punched’. The first thing we ever filmed was we had to eat off people’s plates, like we just walked over and took something. We thought we would get punched.” Sal says the quartet were nervous on that occasion: “We were like ‘oh my God, it’s our turn!’ That was like the first thing we ever did. Wow. I didn’t remember until you said it now, but we were so nervous.

“Now if I had to do that, I’d probably be nervous once I was about to do it, depending on who was sitting in the seat, but we were nervous the whole day.

“It’s a weird dichotomy, because we’ve got thicker skinned because of what we just mentioned, but I also find, when I’m alone and daydreaming or thinking about the show, I think of something we would do on the show. I think ‘oh my God, I would never do that right now’

“It almost is easier to do when we’re filming the show.” Murr says: “We were filming two weeks ago and the challenge was, you had to leave a $5 bill on the floor.

“When a regular person picked up the $5 bill you had to run up to them and say ‘excuse me. That’s not my bill. I know you just found it and it’s not mine, either. But, can you give it to me, here’s why...’

“And the guys give you a ridiculous reason.

“We pocketed some serious cash.”