10cc to play Birmingham

Art pop pioneers 10cc are embarking on a 13-date Greatest Hits and More!! tour in spring, with a show at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on April 13.

Purveyors of some of the greatest pop records of the 20th century, 10cc have sold more than 15 million albums in the UK and 30 million worldwide. Noted for their studio polish, virtuoso musicianship, impeccable vocals and clever lyrics, their style was dubbed ‘art pop’.

See the video for Dreadlock Holiday from back in 1978 here:

10cc earned critical respect and public acclaim for such singles as Donna (1972), Rubber Bullets (1973), The Dean and I (1973) and Wall Street Shuffle (1974).

10cc have 11 Top 10 UK singles to their name – including No 1 hits I’m Not In Love (1975) – covered by The Pretenders and Fun Lovin’ Criminals – and Dreadlock Holiday (1978).

Others included Art For Art’s Sake (1975) and Good Morning Judge (1977) – which both reached No5, The Things We Do For Love (1976) and I’m Mandy Fly Me (1976) – both reaching No6 and Life Is A Minestrone (1975) – No7.

Led by 10cc co-founder Graham Gouldman, the current live band, which has been together for more than 10 years, features Gouldman on vocals, bass and guitar; Rick Fenn (lead guitar, vocals), Mick Wilson (vocals, guitar, percussion), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion), and Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitar, vocals).