Top places to celebrate Burns Night in the Midlands and Shropshire

January 25 marks the annual celebration of Scotland's national poet Robert Burns.

Burns Night suppers are traditionally commonplace in Scotland and Northern Ireland, but the event has become increasingly popular all over the UK in recent years.

See below for the top places to celebrate the Scottish poet in the Midlands and Shropshire:

Burns' Night Supper - The Birmingham Whisky Club

In the heart of the country lies a unique whisky-themed events and membership company known as the Birmingham Whisky Club.

Teaming up with The Plough and Ian Macleod Distillers - Birmingham Whisky Club are proyud to present their 2017 Burns' Night Supper.

Enjoy Scottish cuisine in a four course meal from the Plough matched with five fine drams from Glengoyne, Tamdhu and Smokehead.

Burns Night Scottish Party - The Premier Suite, Cannock

With live music and authentic Scottish highland dancing and pipers - Cannock's Premier Suite is planning the biggest Burns' Night party ever.

Address to the haggis, toast the lassies and tuck into Scottish cuisine while enjoying the sounds of Party Celtica and party band Splash.

Kilts and tartans are welcome!

Burns Night with Prue Leith - Weston Park, Shifnal

Join the people at Weston Park for their very special Burns' Night celebration with a weekend away hosted by Prue Leith.

A customary Burns Night supper is the centrepiece of the weekend, with each course representing the finest Scottish produce. Dinner with Prue will be set in the historic Dining Room.

Guests can then retire to the grandeur of the Victorian Library for a whisky by the fire before retiring for the evening in one of Weston’s beautiful bedrooms. Breakfast will be served the morning after, and the estate is free to explore at your leisure.

Prue will not only be the guest of honour at this gastronomical event, she will also be sharing her experiences, life, work and anecdotes from her own fantastic career, as she answers questions from gathered guests.

Burns Night Feast - Halesowen College

Take advantage of Halesowen College's Student's superb cooking and serving skills by visiting their restaurant for Burns' Night.

Their Burns' Night menu incorporates traditional Scottish cuisine in a six course meal with the likes of collen skink, haggis with neeps and champit tatties, a main with choices of steak, salmon or pea and leek charts, a dessert, a selection of Scottish cheeses and coffee served with cream.

Burns' Night Celebration - Moor Hotel and Spa, Birmingham

Birmingham's Moor Hotel and Spa are preparing to celebrate the birthday of Scotland's best loved bard with a night of fun and food.

The evening includes all that is best from the north of the border: a traditional piper to escort the haggis, a delicious four course dinner with a Scottish flavour and dancing to an authentic ceilidh band.

Hogarths Hotel - Solihull

Enjoy Scottish good and a wee dram or two as Hogarths hotel gear up to celebrate Burns' Night.

With a four course meal, bagpipes, a Ceilidh band and dancing into the small hours - why not book one of their fairly-priced rooms and stay the night?

The Plough - Harborne, Birmingham

Would you dare try the Plough's signature haggis pizza? - apparently it sounds wrong but tastes so nice!

Their Burn's Night Special will round up haggis, neeps and tatties, haggis and plenty of good times.

Himley House - Dudley

To celebrate Burns' Night, Himley House have put together a four course taster menu for you to enjoy.

Tuck into cullen skink, haggis with neeps and tatties, wild Scottish venison medallions and more at this sumptuous event.

Speciality Night - Shrewsbury College

Shrewsbury College pride their speciality themed evenings to promote equality, diversity and sustainability.

They are hosting not just one, but two events in celebration of Burns' Night - an 8 course taste meal and a 3 course meal.

Each night contains quality Scottish cuisine such as haggis, clootie dumplings, cranachan, shortbread, skirlie neeps and tatties.

Burns' Night - Group 6 Lodges, Telford

Book early for an unmissable Burns Night organised by Group 6 lodges in aid of the 2019 Festival and the Royal British Legion. This Black Tie Burns Night Charity Supper at the Park Inn in Telford will include a three- course meal, pipes and drums, poetry, raffle, entertainment and a disco to take you through the night.

Loch Fyne Seafood and Grill - Shrewsbury

Fancy a night out with a difference? Head to Loch Fyne Seafood and Grill for their Burns' Night celebrations.

Enjoy three courses of traditional favourites and a dram of Glenfiddich 15 to wash it down - with the chance to win a bottle all to yourself too.

Burns' Night Supper - Bridgnorth Rugby Club

A night of music, poetry, haggis and singing awaits at Bridgnorth Rugby Club for their Burns' Night supper.

You can book a table for your friends and family for just £15 each to enjoy the festivities.

By Becci Stanley