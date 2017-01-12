Cleaners flying high at RAF Cosford Museum - with video

These cleaners certainly have to have a head for heights.

They are experts who have been roped in to help clean aircraft displays at the RAF Cosford Museum.

During the clean the museum will remain open to visitors who can see the high-flying team from Total Access in action.

The team will also be inspecting the suspension cables supporting the aircraft in their flying display positions.

Workers have been wearing harnesses and suspended from ropes connected to the metal rafters of the building of the museum at Cosford.

The crew will be cleaning the eight suspended aircraft in the Cold War section of the museum, as well as working on some of the larger planes which are on the ground but are difficult to access.

The Cold War exhibition features 19 aircraft, tanks, vehicles, models and memorabilia, and is the only place in the UK where people can view Britain’s V-Bombers, the Vulcan, Victor and Valiant.

There are more than 70 aircraft throughout the museum, and some of the bigger aircraft have also had to be cleaned from above.

Michelle Morgans, a spokeswoman for the RAF Cosford Museum, said: “It is something we do every year, usually in January because it is a quieter time of year.

“We’ve got the team in from Total Access again who are checking the suspension cables holding the aircraft, giving them a check and also giving them a good clean while they are up there.

“The area around the aircraft they are working on is being sectioned off to make sure it is safe, then when they are finished they can section off the next area.”

Meanwhile, museum staff have been keeping their feet safely on the ground cleaning the other planes, moving some of the smaller ones around and working on other bits of maintenance.

Elsewhere, the museum is welcoming a host of new exhibits this year.

A Messerschmitt BF109G-2 and de Havilland Tiger Moth II have already been reassembled after being transported by road from the museum’s sister site in London.

And Ms Morgans said the aircraft have already attracted a lot of interest from visitors since they arrived.

Soon, a Boulton Paul Defiant M1, Gloster Gladiator 1 and the Westland Lysander III will also go on display.

Cosford Food Festival will be staged at the venue from July 22 to 23. There are also open cockpit evenings on May 19 and 20, and September 15 and 16. Other activities include lectures and scale model shows.