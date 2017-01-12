Bridgnorth's Sleeping Beauty opens to three full houses

A pantomime in Bridgnorth opened to three full houses. Sleeping Beauty launched at Bridgnorth’s Theatre on the Steps at the weekend and runs until the end of January.

With cast old and new, it entertained an audience of all ages.

Iain Reddihough, artistic director, said: “We did have a couple minor hitches but other than that all three shows went extremely well and we received good feedback from the audiences. With three full houses it was an excellent start.

“With tickets available for most performances we are hoping that those who have seen the show will encourage others to come along and laugh and sing with us for the rest of Sleeping Beauty.”

The show has many of the Theatre on the Steps favourite actors, such as John Muxworthy, who is performing in his 17th consecutive appearance as the Dame, Queen Coke.

Rachel Reddihough is performing as Spinning Jenny with 18 performances to her name.

Ben Hollas managed to escape pantomime for several years but has returned to take up a role as King Cole.

Armiche Barreno, who first appeared on the Theatre on the Steps stage as King Rat, plays Lord Dan of Dini, and Paddy Russell plays the hapless Jester Pickles.

Roger Bargery and Iain Reddihough, are the less-than-efficient Royal Champions.

Emily Turner, is Princess Beauty who is wooed by handsome Prince Ferdinand, Avie Twynam. Making her debut on the Theatre on the Steps stage is Sarah Barlow as the wicked Fairy Carabosse, whose bad magic duels with the good magic of Fairy Dreamawhile, Abigail Jones, and Josh Tiller performs as Daffy The Dragon.

The production team is led by director Christine Reddihough and Julian Brown, musical director, with Poppy Mansfield as choreographer.

Mr Reddihough said: “Colour, lively music and comedy are the mainstays of pantomime, and once again Cheryl Wilson and James Barber have excelled themselves with their splendid backdrops, as has Sue Crawford who designed and made the costumes.”

Tickets start from £8 and are available online at theatreonthesteps.co.uk.