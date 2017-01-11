Welsh toymakers in Aardman link-up to make wooden figures of Shaun the Sheep

A company which won investment on Dragons’ Den has teamed up with animation experts Aardman to make wooden toys of TV’s Shaun the Sheep.

Timberkits based in Llanbrynmair, near Machynlleth, has launched its new range of Shaun the Sheep models after striking the deal with the company behind Wallace & Gromit.

See a clip of Shaun the Sheep here:

Sarah Reast, company owner, said: “Shaun the Sheep and his friends at Mossy Bottom Farm have been brought to life by Timberkits in the form of wooden mechanical model kits.

“Each design depicts the typical antics of these mischievous characters with elements of the farm yard and familiar features. Timberkits is based in rural Mid Wales so can happily relate to the whole silly world of Shaun the Sheep surrounded, as they are, by farms and woolly friends parodied in the series.

“In this range you will see favourite characters animated by simple mechanisms which are turned by hand.”

Ms Reast added: “The products combine the comedic qualities of Shaun’s world, the inventiveness of Timberkits and the warmth of natural wood.”

Timberkits’ entrepreneur Ms Reast appeared on the BBC show in front of the Dragons, with her business partner Phil Wilson in 2015.

They attracted a £40,000 investment in return for 30 per cent of the business from multi-millionaire business magnate Touker Suleyman, who was impressed by the ingenuity of the designs which are already established in premium toy retailers such as Hamleys and Harrods.

Timberkits produces and sells mechanical, moving model kits throughout the UK and internationally.