Ruby Wax in Oswestry book launch - a year after she was forced to cancel visit

Comedienne and writer Ruby Wax brought her evening of Mindfulness to Shropshire last night, a year after she had to cancel her visit.

Showing the more serious side of her nature, Ms Wax told a sold-out audience of 450 people at the Lion Quays Hotel, near Oswestry, of her struggle with depression over the years.

Her book A Mindfulness Guide For the Frazzled is the result of years of studying and entering a silent retreat.

She attained a master’s degree at Oxford University in mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, a way of calming the mind and living in the moment.

Speaking ahead of last night’s show she said: “You can exercise the mind like a muscle, and that can make you healthier than having a healthy body.”

The comedienne was due to launch the Oswestry Literary Festival in January last year but had to cancel at the last moment for personal reasons.

Last night’s event was in conjunction with Oswestry’s Booka Bookshop.

Ms Wax said: “I had to first ensure that I got my facts right and then I could put the comedy spin on what I wanted to talk about. I wanted to put across that the book can help people every day. It can help people to deal with their kids, teenagers, their job, anything that is making them anxious or stopping them sleeping.

“Everyone has things that keep them up at night. I had to find some way of dealing with sleepless nights and I found it. Mindfulness helps the individual to take control, take hold of the wheel.”

She said giving her book talks was very different to stand-up comedy.

“On stage as a comedian I am talking at people. This is talking with people,” she said. “It is the mingling with the public, the interaction that I love.”