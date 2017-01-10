Kaiser Chiefs to play Birmingham's Asylum Venue

Teaming up with Absolute Radio, the Asylum Venue in Birmingham have announced that rock heavyweights Kaiser Chiefs will be performing an intimate set there on January 30.

The only way to get tickets to the event is to follow Absolute Radio on air and online, and win tickets via their competition Kaiser-oke.

Kaiser Chiefs are also set to play Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on February 25 in support of their latest album Stay Together.

This is set to be their first arena tour in two years.