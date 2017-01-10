David Bowie to be remembered across the world in events marking anniversary of his death

Fans and celebrities across the globe will remember David Bowie on Tuesday with a series of events and concerts marking a year since the musician died aged 69.

The Brixton-born singer continuously offered an alternative to music fans as he repeatedly reinvented his look, from Ziggy Stardust to the Thin White Duke, up until his final record Blackstar – a death-shrouded farewell released days before he died of cancer.

After his death, fans took to the streets in Brixton to celebrate his life and music – and a similar meet-up is expected one year on.

Blackstar (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meanwhile, The Ritzy cinema, also in Brixton, is screening three Bowie short films from across three decades including silent mime-themed art film The Image.

See Bowie in the video for Blackstar here:

In Dublin, the Light House cinema is to show the David Bowie Is documentary – which was produced by the Victoria & Albert Museum and celebrates the life of a “cultural icon”.

The Ritzy cinema (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Across the pond, A Celebrating David Bowie concert is to be held in in New York City, following a similar event in south London on Sunday.

See Bowie perform Starman on Top of The Pops here:

The event will feature a number of Bowie’s former band members and collaborators as well as singer-songwriter Mr Hudson, B-52s vocalist Kate Pierson and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield – who famously recorded a version of Space Oddity when aboard the International Space Station.

The Morley’s store mural in Brixton in January 2016 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

On Sunday, thousands of Bowie fans gathered in London for a charity concert.

Hollywood actor Gary Oldman led former band-mates and friends of the Ziggy Stardust star on stage for a sell-out show at Brixton Academy.

Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and La Roux were among the singers to perform a string of hits.

David Bowie and his wife Iman (Yui Mok/PA)

Bowie, who would have turned 70 on January 8, posthumously released a new EP over the weekend.

No Plan, which includes Blackstar’s Lazarus as well as three songs written for the Lazarus musical, are believed to be his final recordings.

On Sunday his widow Iman paid tribute to her husband of 24 years on social media, as she uploaded a drawing of a young Bowie wearing a Ziggy Stardust lightning bolt and wrote: “8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever.”

Bowie’s son, director Duncan Jones, wrote: “Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight,” alongside pictures of his father.

Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/O4St8GJu6G — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 8, 2017

The anniversary of his death comes just days after it was revealed the singer only found out his cancer was terminal months before he died.

A BBC documentary that aired on Saturday night revealed Bowie learned his treatment was to be stopped as he was recording the music video for Lazarus.