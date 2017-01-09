Telford youth theatre group to perform Les Miserables

A youth theatre group is preparing to put on its own version of hit West End musical Les Miserables.

The Arts Centre Telford (TACT), based in Ketley, Telford, is now in final dress rehearsals for its run at Oakengates Theatre.

Performances will run from January 28 to January 31, with matinee afternoon performances starting at 2pm on January 28 and January 29.

All other shows will start at 7.30pm.

Aaron Prior, from the group, said TACT would be putting on a specially-abridged version of the musical adapted to meet the needs of young performers.

“With a reduced running time of just over two hours, it nevertheless stays faithful to what is undoubtedly one of the greatest musicals ever written,” he said.

“Everyone has been working really hard and we can’t wait to get out there and do it.”

TACT was established in 2011 and produces several musicals, concerts and plays every year. Over the past 12 months, more than 200 performers have appeared in TACT productions.

The group provides tuition programmes of one-to-one singing, acting and instrumental lessons.

It also runs a dance education programme for people aged from two up to adults.

TACT is also responsible for one of the leading vocal harmony musical theatre companies in Shropshire – VIP – Voices In Partnership.

To book tickets or for further information log on to www.theplacetelford.com