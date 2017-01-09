Slam Dunk Festival 2017: Beartooth and Against Me! among acts added to line-up

This year's Slam Dunk Festival at Birmingham's NEC is becoming larger and larger with hardcore punk rising stars Beartooth and punk rock legends Against Me! Added to the line-up.

Other acts announced include Trophy Eyes, The Bronx, Goldfinger, Mad Caddies, The Movielife and Like Pacific.

They will be joining the likes of Reel Big Fish, Less Than Jake, Cute is What We Aim For and Enter Shikari, celebrating the ten year anniversary of their debut album Take To The Skies.

Beartooth rose to success following the release of their debut album Disgusting and 2014. Since then they have enjoyed appearances on major UK festivals, extensive headline tours and the release of their sophomore album Aggressive.

Formed in 1997 by Laura Jane Grace, Against Me! Have enjoyed an extensive and influential career with seven full-length albums and worldwide headline tours.

Slam Dunk Festival comes to Birmingham's NEC on May 27.