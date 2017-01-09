Severn Valley Railway: Full series of events for 2017

It has enjoyed a dry, warm summer – and the memorable visit of Flying Scotsman – but staff at Severn Valley Country Park are determined to make 2017 an even more successful year.

The attraction, which sits alongside the Severn Valley Railway, is planning a record number of events for the next 12 months.

Edward Andrews, parks and countryside officer, said: “It’s been a good year, we’ve had a busy year, we put on more events than ever before plus activities for children. We’ve had a really big trail run in the summer and that raised quite a lot of money for the park, about £2,000.

“We’re doing a bigger version of it later this year, and we’ve just opened the entries, it’s a real positive thing as it’s good to get people out exercising.

“For Flying Scotsman at the Severn Valley Railway we had a lot of visitors, as there’s such beautiful views of the line. A lot of people parked up and walked down to see the train.

“We opened extra fields for the parking – it was a real success for us, as there was lots of new visitors.”

The park was also awarded the Green Flag Award, a national standard for parks, for the 13th year.

Mr Andrews added: “We do a lot of woodland management work as we can’t do it in the summer when the birds are nesting.There’s quite a few volunteers in working with that project. They’re also step-building and creating paths.”

For more information click here.