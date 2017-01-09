facebook icon twitter icon
Severn Valley Railway: Full series of events for 2017

It has enjoyed a dry, warm summer – and the memorable visit of Flying Scotsman – but staff at Severn Valley Country Park are determined to make 2017 an even more successful year.

The Flying Scotsman on the move from Severn Valley Railway in Bridgnorth, which proved a wildly popular attraction

The attraction, which sits alongside the Severn Valley Railway, is planning a record number of events for the next 12 months.

Edward Andrews, parks and countryside officer, said: “It’s been a good year, we’ve had a busy year, we put on more events than ever before plus activities for children. We’ve had a really big trail run in the summer and that raised quite a lot of money for the park, about £2,000.

“We’re doing a bigger version of it later this year, and we’ve just opened the entries, it’s a real positive thing as it’s good to get people out exercising.

“For Flying Scotsman at the Severn Valley Railway we had a lot of visitors, as there’s such beautiful views of the line. A lot of people parked up and walked down to see the train.

“We opened extra fields for the parking – it was a real success for us, as there was lots of new visitors.”

The park was also awarded the Green Flag Award, a national standard for parks, for the 13th year.

Mr Andrews added: “We do a lot of woodland management work as we can’t do it in the summer when the birds are nesting.There’s quite a few volunteers in working with that project. They’re also step-building and creating paths.”

