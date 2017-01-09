Exhibition explores a century of conflict at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

An interactive exhibition exploring 100 years of British involvement in conflict since the First World War is being held.

The Beat of the Butterflies’ Wings exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery was devised by artist Jill Impey.

It runs until January 22, and it is being supported by Arts Council England.

The project considers the 100 years of British involvement in conflict since the First World War.

It has progressed through a series of 12 initial workshops in Shrewsbury venues including The Redwoods Centre, Coleham School and Participate Contemporary Artspace. It has so far involved over 150 participants aged between 10 and 90 and will continue to develop through performances, talks, workshops and the addition of butterflies to Jill’s Empire Chandelier installation Prism.

The group interacted with a 1930s-themed Cabinet of Curiosity and have made origami peace butterflies.

Jill also recorded their stories and expressions of hope for peaceful resolutions to conflict. This sound work Words about War, Words about Peace now forms part of the exhibition.

Exhibition workshops took place with artists Keith Ashford, Jacqui Dodds, Julie Edwards, Eliza Glapinska, and Jill Impey too.

They selected objects for the community exhibition cases in Shrewsbury from the museum archive at Ludlow.

The group developed printmaking skills to illustrate themes relating to war and peace.

They also provided personal heritage items so as to add resonance to the display.