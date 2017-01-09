Bridgnorth Walk to be taken over by Bridgnorth Lions Club

A town’s biggest charity event is being taken over by a body with a 40-year history of fundraising.

After 50 years, the Bridgnorth Walk is being taken over by Bridgnorth Lions Club.

The walk’s committee volunteers have been retiring and now Lions Club volunteers are taking on the challenge.

Since the first walk in 1967, the Bridgnorth Walk has raised more than £2 million for hundreds of charities, including local schools, sports clubs and community support groups.

In recent times it has raised about £100,000 each year. Hundreds took part in the 50th anniversary walk in May, tackling a challenging 22-mile route from Bridgnorth to Brown Clee summit, the highest point in Shropshire, and back. Many wore fancy dress.

Successful

Peter Davison, Bridgnorth Walk’s 2016 chairman, said: “We are very pleased that the Bridgnorth Lions Club, with its long history of local charity fundraising, has agreed to take responsibility for organising future Bridgnorth Walks and continue its long successful tradition.

“Several current committee members will continue their roles to assist the new committee.”

The 2017 walk has been provisionally scheduled for the Spring Bank Holiday Monday of May 29.

This date will be confirmed as soon as the necessary authorities and permissions have been obtained. Details for registering teams and walkers will be announced as soon as possible, along with any changes to the usual format.

Mr Davison added: “I would like to thank the Lions for taking over the reins for the walk. It is one of the biggest community events in Bridgnorth and the largest annual fundraising event in Shropshire.

“We are very proud of its success and the long tradition that it has created. Under the guidance of the Lions, we hope this will continue for many more years. I would particularly like to thank Derek Moorhouse for his contribution over many years. He has been a key member of the organising committee for 27 years.

“For many of these he has been the prime motivator for continuing the event, and devoted a great amount of time and effort in its organisation. He is retiring from the committee to spend more time on his many other interests.”

Peter Parker, president of Bridgnorth Lions Club, said: “The Bridgnorth Walk is one of the most exciting and enjoyable community events taking place in the country. Bridgnorth Lions are honoured to become involved in organising this fantastic event which not only gives pleasure to the participants and their families but also raises many thousands of pounds for local and national charities.

“As our town we are rightly proud of having won the Great British High Street large market town award, but we should also endeavour to make sure our walk shares similar success.”

Bridgnorth Lions has manned one of the drinks stations scattered around the course for many years, as well has having entered its own walkers to raise funds for its charities. Mr Parker said: “Many of our members have completed the walk, and understand what needs to be done to further improve its appeal. We are delighted that Bridgnorth Town Council has given us its complete backing as it too recognises what a significant event it is for the town.

“However, one of the major concerns going forward is funding the event at a level which not only covers the administrative costs but also raises sufficient sponsorship to provide money which will be pumped back into the community. We will be contacting local companies to see how they can come on board with us to ensure its future.”