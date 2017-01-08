You beauty! Panto breaks all records to become most profitable and successful yet

Sleeping Beauty has been Telford’s most profitable and successful pantomime yet, it has been revealed.

The show at Oakengates Theatre, starring Bernie Clifton, Wink Taylor, Wendy Abrahams, Matt Brinkler, Craig Cowdroy and Telford’s own Xenna Kristian, sold out on several dates including Christmas Eve.

Organisers are already looking forward to this year’s production of Peter Pan, for which tickets have already gone on sale.

There were 49 performances of Sleeping Beauty throughout December, including two disability friendly shows.

A British Sign Language interpreter allowed the hard of hearing to appreciate the show.

A relaxed performance of the panto was specially designed to welcome families and groups who would benefit from a more relaxed environment, including people with an autism spectrum condition, sensory and communication disorders, or a learning disability.

More than 700 panto fans used their Telford Loyalty Cards to secure discounted tickets for the two performances on December 19 and 29.

James Shone of Shone Productions, which put on the pantomime, said: “This was our first year producing the pantomime for Oakengates Theatre and I am delighted at the fantastic audience feedback we have received.

“It proves just how popular and successful this has been.

“I am really looking forward to returning to the theatre later this year to deliver the next pantomime which will be Peter Pan.”

Councillor Liz Clare, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for culture, said: “We’re delighted with the success of Sleeping Beauty and the great reviews the show has received.

“This year’s pantomime will be another classic – Peter Pan. It will run from December 6 to 31, tickets are already on sale and its cast will be unveiled in the spring.”

Meanwhile in Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn’s record breaking pantomime Cinderella is ending with champagne all round for the cast.

Tomorrow will see the venue hosting the final two performances of a 66-show run.

The show has broken all the theatre’s record’s selling more than 40,000 tickets.

The popularity of the annual pantomime is also reflected in the fact that more than 10,000 tickets have already been snapped up for the next pantomime, next December, where star of the show Brad Fitt will once again be playing the dame, after this year’s acclaimed turn as Buttons.

Craig Reeves, marketing manager at Theatre Severn, hailed the performances of this year’s cast.

He said: “We have been lucky again. Evolution have produced the pantomime here for six years now and the cast that they send to us every year are faultless.

“Victoria playing Cinderella is fantastic, there are two great Ugly Sisters, a magical fairy godmother, and of course Eric Smith who local people will be more familiar with.

“There has also been a great atmosphere backstage which is nice and that feeds into the show which I really think the audience picks up on.”

Mr Reeves said they had also been delighted with the public response to the show.

He said: “It has broken all previous box-office records. We are just under 1,500 tickets up on last year – that is equivalent to two sold-out shows.

“The reception has been better than ever in terms of social media.

“We have been really overwhelmed with the positive reviews.”