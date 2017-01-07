Jazz mainstay Dave Manington to play Birmingham

Bassist and composer Dave Manington is one of the mainstays of the London jazz scene.

The star, who will play at Jazz at the Spotted Dog, in Birmingham, on Tuesday, was a founder member of the Loop Collective.

He has played with many of the pre-eminent jazz musicians in the UK and Europe including Julian Arguelles, Marius Neset, Gwilym Simcock, Mark Lockheart, Tim Garland, Iain Ballamy and Gwyneth Herbert.

He also lined up with Michael Garrick, Pete Wareham, Pete King, Martin Speake, Alan Barnes, Tim Whitehead, Salena Jones, Roberto Pla, Tina May, Natacha Atlas, Martin Shaw and John Etheridge amongst many others – a line-up worthy of any music aficionado’s ‘ultimate jazz playist’.

Manington is in demand for a broad range of different ensembles, playing with musicians everywhere from South America to the Balkans.

But the musicians he is most passionate about playing with are his contemporaries, many of whom he has worked with since moving to London to study at the Guildhall. Many collaborations and projects have been spawned from those connections. It was with the most like-minded of these people that he founded the Loop Collective 10 years ago in order to pool creative resources and promote their music more effectively.

His debut quartet album Headrush was released on Loop Records in 2008 to critical acclaim. He followed that up with the 2013 Riff Raff album release Hullabaloo – which was described as ‘inventive, forward looking jazz that subtly pushes the envelope while remaining thoroughly accessible to the listener’.

Dave Manington’s Riff Raff is his current project. The dynamic ensemble of young musicians has developed organically over the last decade and features highly acclaimed musicians such as vocalist Brigitte Beraha (Kenny Wheeler, Henry Lowther, L.J.O.), pianist Ivo Neame (Phronesis, Marius Neset), saxophonist Tomas Challenger (Red Snapper, Fofoulah), guitarist Rob Updegraff (Eska, Ala Ni, Zigaboo Modeliste) and drummer Tim Giles (Iain Ballamy, Stan Sulzmann, Kenny Wheeler, Art Farmer).

Watch them strut their stuff together in style.