Tickets for Telford dirt bike show on sale

Tickets are on sale for a classic dirt bike show in Telford next month.

The event will be at Telford International Centre between February 18 and 19. It will feature a collection of historic off-road machines and a raft of traders. Visitors also have the chance to rub shoulders with their heroes as several legends of off-road sport are expected to attend.

Hosted by Classic Dirt Bike editor Tim Britton, the traditional Saturday evening dinner will take place at the Holiday Inn Telford. The show’s guests will be attending the dinner and giving speeches. A seat at the dinner costs £32 and includes a three-course meal followed by coffee.

The show runs from 10am to 5pm on February 18 and 10am to 4pm on February 19. Advance tickets cost between £11 and £14, and £22 to £25 for two days.

Visit www.classicbike shows.com/event/the-classic-dirt-bike-show to book.