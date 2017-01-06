Omid Djalili, Lesley Garrett, Jasper Carrott and more: Big shows in store for Telford theatre

Telford’s Oakengates Theatre @ The Place will welcome Omid Djalili, Lesley Garrett, Danny Baker, Jasper Carrott, Roy Chubby Brown and a number of tribute bands and psychics during a big year of shows in 2017.

Booking Lesley Garrett to appear at such an intimate theatre as Oakengates has been something of a coup for programmer Debbie King. Britain’s most popular soprano will appear on February 21 for a delightful evening of song, reminiscences and chat.

Her behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes will give audiences a unique insight into her life on the stage.

She has also performed with artists as diverse as Michael Ball, Renee Fleming, Andrea Bocelli and Lily Savage.

Jasper Carrott is a West Midlands legend and he’ll bring his Stand Up and Rock show to Telford from March 25 to 27.

The Birmingham comedian will be joined by Bev Bevan and Geoff Turton for an evening of comedy and music.

Venue boss Debbie said: “Jasper is back to his very best...mic in hand regaling the audience with his inimitable stand-up routines before introducing his musical compatriots that have been ‘rockin’ audiences all over the world.” Debbie added that the local venue was looking forward to providing great entertainment that suited the tastes of Telford audiences.

There will also be plenty of classic performances and family favourites, including a range of tribute bands playing the music of Elvis Presley, The Bee Gees, Neil Diamond, Kate Bush, Michael Jackson and more.

Mrs King added that Telford always offered performers a cracking good night in front of boisterous and enthusiastic crowds and it was a firm favourite among travelling artists.

Entertainment for kids is in store on February 5 when Oakengates hosts The Jungle Book, in a new production by Oddsocks.

Ms King said: “Calling wolf-cubs everywhere, Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book is getting the Oddsocks treatment. Enjoy the comical adventures of Mowgli the man cub as he battles to survive and become the leader of the pack.

“Based on stories from The Jungle Book with a big helping of Oddsocks humour, Mowgli's mates, Baloo the bear, Bagheera the panther and Kaa the python all help to outwit his enemies and help him learn the law of the jungle. He’ll be mixing it with madcap monkeys, escaping the crazy cobra and seeing off the terrifying tiger Shere Kahn.

“The Jungle Book is a fantastic, empowering story for all ages that will warm your heart and lift your spirits. Music, muppetry, laughter and excitement are all mixed up to make a memorable experience for the whole tribe.”

The music of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr and Dean Martin will visit Telford when The Rat Pack Concert features on February 17, with guest Anita Harris.

Ms King said: “The Official UK No1 Tribute Show of 2016, as voted by The Agents Association of Great Britain, is coming direct from London’s Leicester Square Theatre, The 02 and a Royal Command Performance.

“David Alacey (Lovejoy and Inspector Alleyn), Des Coleman (Lenny – Eastenders and The One Show) and Paul Drakeley (Inside Out – BBC) star as Frank, Sammy and Dean in the original Rat Pack show, now celebrating it’s 20th record breaking year.

“Together they will amaze audiences with their recreation of the music of Sinatra, Martin and Davis, in a fabulous show which brings the style and excitement of the Las Vegas heyday to vivid life.

“Including all the great hits – My Way, Mr Bojangles, New York New York, Amore, Come Fly With Me! – The Rat Pack are joined by special guest the multi-talented Anita Harris, famous for her roles in The Carry On movies and hit records including Just Loving You.

“The show also features BBC musical director Don Hunt with his swinging band and The Stunning L.A Showgirls. Memories really are made of this.”

Black Country humour is in store on March 10 when The Fizzogs bring The Suck It And See Tour to Telford.

Ms King said: “The Fizzogs are back with a brand new comedy sketch show, with all new material from our favourite characters. Mags and Barb, Wayne Kerr, The Kids, Mr & Mrs Cadabra and, of course, the world famous Dancing Grannies.

“Forget the doom and gloom and join The Fizzogs for a night of hilarity and mayhem...let's keep the country loffin.” The show will also feature Black Country comedian Jonny Cole.

More comedy is in store on March 23 when Seann Walsh lines up with One For The Road.

The Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee has won rave reviews with one national newspaper writing: "He remains one of the most entertaining observational comics on the block."

Another added: “He is unquestionably the best observational comic of his generation." And yet another concluded: "One of comedy’s hottest properties...Very talented, very funny."

Ms King said: “However disheveled he may be, the Foster's Comedy Award nominee is also one of the best comics in the country. With a keen observational mind, Seann can spot the absurdity in everything and convert it to perfectly delivered stand-up comedy.

“You might have seen Seann on TV, but he’s something else live – pacing the stage, working the room and reducing crowds to hysterics. Even if he’d probably rather be at home watching Sky Sports News.” Walsh, who has been likened to Dylan Moran, is also a team captain of Channel 4 and E4’s Virtually Famous and a regular on ITV’s Play To The Whistle.

He has featured on BBC1’s Live at the Apollo, ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show and Tonight at The London Palladium, ITV 2’s Celebrity Juice, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Alan Carr: Chatty Man, and Comedy Central’s Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central.

Ms King added that other upcoming performances included a talk from Barry Fry and Ron Atkinson on June 20.

She said: “An Evening with Barry Fry & Big Ron Atkinson is a night not to be missed.

“Come and join the lads for what can only be described as a football fan’s great night out. Come and hear the stories about the dressing room fights, funny anecdotes about team selection and training, everything you would want to know about what goes on behind the scenes of a football club.”

The evening will be hosted by football super agent Eric ‘Monster’ Hall who will talk about transfer deals and business dealings.

