Jason Donovan, Greg Davies, Al Murray and more: Stars line up for Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Comedians, musicians and actors will tread the boards at Theatre Severn during a busy 2017 that will be dominated by big names.

The home of performance in Shrewsbury will welcome Jason Donovan, Greg Davies, Al Murray, Michael Portillo, Jim Davidson, Ross Noble, Barbara Dickson, Miles Jupp, Justin Moorhouse, Lee Nelson, Reginald D Hunter, Jasper Carrott and Ed Byrne in the next 12 months.

Theatre Severn spokesman Craig Reeves said there was plenty to look forward to during a brilliant year of programming.

He added that people should check the theatre’s full listings and book soon to make sure they didn’t miss out as a number of shows had either already sold out or were close to doing so.

He said: “We’ve got a fabulous 2017 in store and the message is simple – book now. A number of shows have already sold out and more will sell out soon.”

Mr Reeves said the venue had pulled out all the stops to attract big name performers and a number of superlative shows were planned.

There were also plenty of critically-acclaimed, lesser-known stars who would be bringing great music, literature, drama and dance to the venue.

Mr Reeves said Theatre Severn had established itself on the national circuit and was now a go-to venue for touring companies and artists.

It has a reputation for welcoming performers and people travelling through enjoyed Shrewsbury’s warm-hearted crowds – as well as its historic town centre.

With tickets for Ross Noble and Al Murray already sold out, with the final deadline of Shrewsbury’s Comedy Festival sold out and with Greg Davies’ five-night residency in September also gone, comedy fans should book now for alternatives.

Don’t worry if these top acts have been missed, fans should book ahead now for Ed Byrne in November or snap up tickets for fringe events at the new Comedy Festival, which runs from July 21 to 23.

Mr Reeves added: “Ed Byrne will bring Spoiler Alert to the venue on November 17. Fans can expect a brand new show from the unrivalled master of observational comedy.

“And the first ever Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival (SICF) has been confirmed for one big weekend in July 2017.

“Providing opportunities for top circuit acts to preview their Edinburgh Fringe Festival material, and giving a very select crowd of comedy fans an unmissable chance to see them, the festival will feature 16 performances across four venues in Shrewsbury.”

The festival is the brainchild of Kevin Bland and Beth McGowan. Kevin is a former stand-up comedian who has promoted comedy in Shropshire and beyond for more than a decade. Beth holds nearly 20 years’ experience in sound production and event management.

Kevin said: “This is something Beth and I have talked about for a while, but we couldn’t have got it off the ground without the enthusiasm and support of the venues. Securing someone of Greg Davies’ calibre for our inaugural event is fantastic. Shrewsbury has a great tradition of hosting festivals. We have one for everything, from beer to flowers, food to comics and street theatre to folk music, so it’s about time for some comedy too.”

Tickets for the Gala Performance sold out within hours of going on sale, but comedy fans can now plan a weekend of laughs with tickets now on sale for 15 hour-long performances across The Old Market Hall in The Square, St Nicholas Bar and Café on Castle Street and The Old Post Office on Milk Street. All have been selected to showcase the quirky, festival-friendly nature of Shrewsbury.

In the musical world, Jason Donovan will star in Million Dollar Quartet from May 30 to June 3.

The show features the music of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis and is a Broadway and West End smash hit musical.

Donovan is a remarkably talented musical theatre star who has improved with age and shone in a beautiful production of The King’s Speech. Tickets for Million Dollar Quartet are also expected to sell quickly.

Mr Reeves added there were plenty of other shows for people to book.

He said Michael Portillo would appear on January 22 in Life: A Game Of Two Halves.

Mr Reeves said: “After winning his seat in the House of Commons, Michael Portillo rose in power and esteem to a point where he was a favoured leader of his party and possible future PM.

“Since leaving the house a decade ago, Michael has endeared himself to many with his obvious respect for solid workmanship and creative energy. A historian at heart, he has used a Victorian railway guide to take millions of TV viewers on a voyage of discovery throughout the UK, Ireland, and much of Europe.”

Jim Davidson will appear on January 25 in 40 Years On. Mr Reeves said: “Britain’s most controversial comedian is celebrating an explosive 40 years in showbusiness.

“Jim is bringing to the stage for the first time a truly revealing and hilarious look at his life. From the triumphs to the tragedies. It’s Jim Davidson as you have never seen him before.”

The Birmingham Philharmonic Orchestra will visit Shrewsbury on January 29. Fans can look forward to a production called The Silver Screen, which will feature classics from the world of film, including many Oscar winners and nominations, with selections from 1940 to the present day.

X Factor winner Joe McElderry will line up in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat from March 28 to April 1. Mr Reeves said: “Bill Kenwright’s ‘amazing, superb, wonderful and brilliant’ production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sparkling family musical continues on its record breaking tour having sold to date an estimated 15 million tickets.

“Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, played by Joe McElderry, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including Those Canaan Days, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door. Joe McElderry was just 18 when he won the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009, and immediately went straight to No1 in the UK Singles Charts with his debut single The Climb. He has since gone on to have three Top 10 albums, as well as notching up two more reality TV show victories, winning ITV’s Pop Star to Opera Star and Channel 4’s The Jump.”

All tickets are available from the box office on www.theatresevern.co.uk or by calling 01743 281281.

By Andy Richardson