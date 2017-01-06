Ironbridge photographer produces calendar featuring Shropshire's World Heritage Site - with pictures

A photographer has produced a calendar of pictures taken throughout Shropshire’s World Heritage Site.

Graham Hickman, 66, has lived on Ironbridge’s High Street overlooking the famous bridge since he was a toddler.

He worked for the Coalbrookdale Company as a costing clerk in the company in 1965, later working his way up to become a costing accountant.

A keen photographer, he has now been encouraged to produce a calendar of his views of the Ironbridge Gorge.

It is now on sale throughout the town.

It not only gives a snapshot of life in the Gorge, but also shows the beautiful countryside that surrounds the area.

He said: “As a well-known photographer of the Ironbridge and its environs for many years I have been persuaded to publish a calendar entitled as above.

“The calendar features twelve individual views of Ironbridge including a horse taking a dip in the River Severn by Loadcroft Wharf, snowdrops, a sunset, as well as the Iron Bridge.

“The calendar is printed on quality card, not paper, and is so designed that individual images could be framed later.”

Anyone who is interested in buying a copy of the calendar can get it from Mr Hickman or from Ironbridge Book Shop on the Square, The Forge Ironmongers on Tontine Bank, Grays of Shropshire Tea Room on High Street, and Riverside Tea Rooms, Merrythought Village, Maws Gallery, Tweedale. Mr Hickman is also involved with the annual 1940s re-enactment weekend, which moved from its former home in Jackfield to Ironbridge last year.

More than 500 Second World War re-enactors, and huge crowds descended on Dale End Park in May of this year for the event

This year, the organising committee are planning a number of lead-in events, the first being a 1940s musical event being held at the Malt House Pub and Restaurant in the Wharfage on January 22, where there are already a number of entertainers booked.

As with previous years, money will go to the Pilgrim Bandits Charity, which supports injured military personnel.