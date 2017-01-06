In this Weekend: Mark O'Shea, Sherlock-inspired fashion, 20-page TV guide and more

Oh, what's O-Kerr-ing in Weekend? We have a chat with Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr who talks about fame, staying power and their new acoustic album.

In real life we meet Mark O'Shea who reveals how his love for snakes has taken him all over the world. From his first meeting with a slithering reptile to a near death experience he says there is much more to discover about the creatures.

Men's fashion takes inspiration from TV show Sherlock with tailored coats, classic colours and smart shoes. And check out women's style it's all about a bold print hitting the high street.

In homes, it's time to get tidying up and storing all those festive decorations and gifts, but with a touch of style.

And there's the 20-page TV guide of what to watch on the box this week including Gary Barlow's new show Let It Shine! The Take That singer is on the hunt for some top talent to appear in a stage show about the band.

Don't miss it, it's a great way to start the new year.