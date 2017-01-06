Grammy award-winning saxophonist heading to Shrewsbury

The Hive in Shrewsbury will be hosting a performance from a Grammy award-winning saxophonist.

The Tim Garland Electric Quartet, featuring Tim Garland on sax, Jason Rebello on piano, Ant Law on guitar, and Asaf Serkis on drums will be playing at the Hive, Belmont, Shrewsbury, from 8pm on Saturday, January 14.

A spokesman for The Hive said: “Grammy award-winning, top-flight saxophonist, Tim Garland, is joined by three stars of contemporary jazz in his latest venture. One of the most stellar combos ever presented, this virtuosic and vibrant collaboration is set to thrill.

“Garland spent many years touring with Chick Corea and has continued to push boundaries in multiple combinations across different musical genres, in orchestral composition as well as for his acclaimed Lighthouse Trio.”

Tickets cost £15, or £7 for those who are 21 and under. They will be available on the door or in advance.