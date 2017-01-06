Brendan Cole, Wonderland, Gaslight, Sister Act and more: Top theatre shows in 2017

From psychological thrillers to dinosaur extravaganzas – theatre fans can expect a tasty pallet of shows to take place in the Midlands during 2017.

TV celebrities will be headlining performances at venues across the region which promises a fun day out for people of all ages.

Kicking off the year will be the thrilling drama Gaslight at the New Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham.

Retired Detective Rough, played by Keith Allen, embarks on investigating the strange goings on at Jack and Bella Mannigham’s home. TV actress Kara Tointon, formerly of EastEnders, takes up the role of Bella.

The production begins on January 6 and lasts until January 14. The show is beginning its national tour at the Birmingham venue.

Then, Brendan Cole will be swooping into action at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on January 26 as part of his headline production: Brendan Cole All Night Long. The show will be a brand new production for 2017, which will feature guest dancers, a 14-piece band and singers live on stage.

Theatre-goers will be treated to an enchanting musical adaption of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass’ in the production Wonderland, also at the Alex.

TV and West End star Wendi Peters will play Queen of Hearts, while Brummie-born Dave Willetts will play White Rabbit.

The show will run from February 6 to 11 before stopping at Stoke’s Regent Theatre from July 10 to 15 and Wolverhampton’s Grand from July 31 until August 5.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Joanne Clifton stars in the musical comedy Thoroughly Modern Millie, which will be held at the New Alex from February 13 to 18.

The show is based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film which takes audiences back to the height of the jazz age in New York city.

The magic of Michael Jackson will be recreated as part of the Thriller Live show – which runs at Wolverhampton Grand from February 21 to 25. The show celebrates the career of one of the world’s greatest entertainers in a two-hour non-stop show. Favourite songs will be delivered including Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean and Thriller.

Audiences young and old can then experience dinosaurs being brought back to life in the production of So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs at the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre.

Children will be given the chance to ask questions and show off their knowledge. The show will take place on February 24.

X Factor winner Alexandra Burke will headline the production of Sister Act at the Grand from February 27 to March 4. The show – directed by Craig Revel Horwood – is based on the smash-hit musical comedy.

Comedy fans can treat themselves to a new show called The Play That Goes Wrong – which sees one accident take place after another. The multi-award-winning show has been described as Fawlty Towers meets Noises Off. It takes place at the Grand from April 3 to 8.

And boyband member Tom Parker, of The Wanted, will star in his first ever theatrical role as ‘bad boy’ Danny in Grease at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

He will be accompanied by actress and Over The Rainbow winner Danielle Hope, who plays Sandy, and EastEnders actor Louisa Ritton. The show will take place from May 29 to June 3.

By Jamie Brassington