Top sculptor show will be at art gallery created from old visitor centre

A former visitor information centre has found a new lease of life as an art gallery – and will be staging an exhibition by an internationally-known artist next week.

The new exhibition space has been created within Church Stretton Library, in a room that used to house the town’s tourist information service.

From Tuesday, it will be filled with work by sculptor Jacob Chandler, who has exhibited all over the world.

The new facility is in the room within Church Stretton Library that used to house the visitor information centre until that service was moved into the main library space last year.

Branch manager Ellen Atkin and her team decided to use the space to hold art exhibitions towards the end of 2016.

She said: “The exhibitions help us in several ways. Our regular users enjoy the extra interest and come in more frequently, they bring art lovers to our door and they enrich the cultural life of our community.

“It’s great to hear the conversations the pieces provoke, they open dialogues and break down social barriers.

“We are pleased to announce a solo exhibition by Jacob Chandler from January 10 until February 17.

“Jacob won the prestigious award held by Royal Birmingham Society of Artists with his piece, entitled Poise and Tension III. Jacob’s beautiful artwork has travelled around the world having been exhibited in New York, London, Philadelphia Moscow and now Church Stretton.”

Chandler said he was delighted to exhibit in the community space.

He said: “Anything that takes art out of the gallery and into real world has my vote of approval.

“Giving the general public access to art is very important to me, as a sculptor public art is where it’s at.

“This exhibition also helps me to support a cause close to my heart. We hear such a about the loss of community but libraries, when managed as creatively as Church Stretton’s, act as a central hub.”

Stuart West, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, said: “It’s great that this vacant space has provided such an interesting opportunity for the community.”