Record year for Shrewsbury pantomime

Theatre Severn has hailed a record-breaking year for its annual pantomime with nearly 40,000 tickets sold.

The eight–week run of Cinderella has proved a hit with theatre-goers from across the county and Theatre Severn’s marketing manager, Craig Reeves, said they had been thrilled with the show.

He said: “It has broken all previous box-office records.

“We are just under 1,500 tickets up on last year – that is equivalent to two sold–out shows.

“The reception has been better than ever in terms of social media.

“We have been really overwhelmed with the positive reviews and it has been great hearing the conversations from audiences leaving the show raving about it.

“We have had people e-mail us so it has gone down really well with the audiences and that’s great.”

Mr Reeves said the star of the show, Brad Fitt, had proved a huge hit taking on the role of Buttons instead of his usual turn as the pantomime dame.

He said: “I think he has surprised a lot of us in terms of what an excellent Buttons he has been because everyone is used to seeing him as a dame.

“His Buttons has been a joy, it has been quite a nice twist on the previous shows to have him in a different role and audiences have loved him.

“But, saying that, I think a lot of people are looking forward to seeing him back in a dress later this year.”

Mr Reeves confirmed that the star is set to return as a dame for the 2017 production of Snow White, with more than 10,000 tickets already sold or reserved for the show.

The show has been put on by Evolution, who have been responsible for the last six Theatre Severn pantomimes. Mr Reeves told of how they were indebted to the company who provide a superb cast for the productions.

He said: “We have been lucky again. Evolution have produced the pantomime here for six years now and the cast that they send to us every year are faultless.

“Victoria playing Cinderella is fantastic, there are two great Ugly Sisters, a magical fairy godmother, and of course Eric Smith who local people will be more familiar with.

“There has also been a great atmosphere backstage which is nice and that feeds into the show which I really think the audience picks up on.”

The final two performances take place this Sunday and a handful of tickets are still available from the box office on 01743 281 281.