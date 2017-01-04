Shropshire gallery closes after more than a decade

After 14 years showcasing the work of local artists, Tim Wood has locked the doors of his gallery – and is setting off on a well-earned cruise.

Mr Wood shut the doors of Clun’s Old Surgery Gallery yesterday after almost a decade and a half in the town’s High Street.

Mr Wood, aged 72, announced his retirement at the end of November but said he has some plans for the future already thanks to the generosity of a friend.

A farewell exhibition had been in place with artists whose work were exhibited at his very first exhibition – Jacqueline Fletcher, Pauline Kiteley and Gordon Yapp, all Clun residents – bringing the gallery’s history full circle.

Mr Wood said: “It will be sad to close the doors for the last time but it’s opening up more avenues of opportunity because there are things that I want to do.”

He said his friend of 40 years, Dorothy Haley, of Maidstone, Kent, passed away last summer and left him a parting gift.

“She was a widely-travelled lady, always going on cruises, and in her will she left me money to go on one. I think I’d like to do one of the European river cruises.”

Before that, he said, there was the not-so-small matter of clearing out the gallery and getting the artists to collect their paintings.

Mr Wood said he planned to continue running the monthly bingo in aid of Clun’s St George’s Church which has raised more than £7,000 in five years, and his Tim’s Travels excursions for people in the town.