Hundreds brave weather in Chirk Castle 10k run

They braved wind, rain and almost freezing temperatures to run or marshal at the monthly 10k run around Chirk Castle.

The National Trust fun run was one of many held across the region on New Year’s Day as people shrugged off the excesses of the night before – and the Christmas turkey – to start their get fit resolutions for 2017.

More than 150 hardy runners from across Wales, Shropshire and beyond turned out for the popular run at Chirk Castle. The youngest of the runners was just 10 with the oldest in their 70s.

Whole families took part in the festive event and there were many canicross runners with their dogs.

Sallyann Morris, of Ellesmere, celebrated her New Year’s Day birthday by running with her friends.

“It is a beautiful trail run and very well organised. The weather wasn’t the best, but what a great way to start 2017. The marshals are fantastic,” she said.

The monthly event was set up by ranger Carl Green as part of a link up between the National Trust and Sport Wales.

“We want to show people that Chirk Castle has much more to offer than the castle itself,” he said. “We have 500 acres of beautiful parkland for people to enjoy.

“We have some great volunteers who help organise and marshal the monthly event and would always welcome more.”

The 10k trail runs are held on the last Sunday of each month. They begin at 9am and are free.

In addition, there is a beginners’ run at 9am every Saturday.

Mr Green said: “That is not a set distance. We have two volunteers who give beginners tips and help to start running.

“We also have Nordic walking in the parkland,” he said.

“It is a fantastic way to see the grounds of Chirk Castle which includes a site of special scientific interest for the important plants and wildlife.”

The next 10k run will be held on January 29.