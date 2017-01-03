Shropshire rail stretch named among world's top 10 epic train journeys

Tourist businesses are being urged to hop on board publicity generated by a stretch of the Cambrian Coast Railway, which starts at Shrewsbury and leads to the sea, after it was named in the world’s top 10 epic train journeys.

A national newspaper poll picked the stretch from Machynlleth to Pwllheli as one of the world’s most spectacular railway trips. This recognition comes hot on the heels of the Lonely Planet travel guide naming North Wales in the world’s top 10 regions to visit in 2017.

A write-up in The Guardian said: “From the lonely request stop at Dovey Junction, the Cambrian Coast line clings to the shore of Cardigan Bay so closely it is often damaged by sea storms. Chugging for the best part of two-and-a-half hours along one of Britain’s most scenic railway lines, trains traverse the half-mile-long, 150-year-old Barmouth bridge, which spans the Mawddach river.

“They then pass lovely Portmeirion on the far side of the sandy Dwyryd estuary and offer up choice views of Harlech and Criccieth castles.”

Rhydian Mason, of the Cambrian Railways Partnership, said: “While the Machynlleth to Pwllheli railway, which hugs the Cardigan Bay coastline, is stunning, the Cambrian main line from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth is equally spectacular.

“It’s great news for attractions and accommodation providers along the line in the region, which relies heavily on the tourism industry.

"The real challenge now for the industry is to work together to respond.

“Rail enthusiasts will visit to experience one of the best train journeys in the world and we need to get others to come to Mid Wales by train,” said Mr Mason.

The region includes the Wales Coastal Path, the spectacular Snowdonia National Park and the unspoilt beach of Aberdyfi.

It’s now possible for international visitors arriving at Birmingham Airport to catch a train directly to Aberystwyth or Pwllheli. The number of passengers using the Cambrian lines has increased by about 40 per cent.